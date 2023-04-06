President Droupadi Murmu has reached Kaziranga on her 3 day visit to Assam . She has been welcomed at Bokakhat by senior ministers of Assam and officials. Ms. Murmu will undertake jeep safari this evening at Bagori range .

Later President will witness the screening of Oscar winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers and also attend a cultural event showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Assam.

Tomorrow she will inaugurate the Gaj Ustav at Kaziranga which is being celebrated on the completion of the 30 years of elephant conservation in India. Later in the day tomorrow, the President will attend the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati high court in Guwahati .

On Saturday , President will visit Tezpur and conduct sortie on Sukhoi 30 aircraft before wrapping up her visit.