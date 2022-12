New Delhi : President Droupadi Murmu greets to the people of Odisha on the beginning of Dhanuyatra.

President tweets, ” My greetings to the people of Odisha on the beginning of Dhanuyatra, the 11-day festival of the masses. Episodes related to Bhagawan Shri Krishna will be presented through folk art forms which touch the hearts of millions of people. I wish the festival a grand success.”