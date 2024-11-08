President Droupadi Murmu Graces Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 today (November 8, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that in our society, integrity and discipline are considered the ideals of life. About 2300 years ago, Megasthenes wrote about Indian people that they dislike indiscipline and follow the law. There is simplicity and austerity in their lives. Similar mentions have been made by Fa-Hien about our ancestors. In this context, this year’s theme of CVC ‘Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity’ is very apt.

The President said that trust is the foundation of social life. It is the source of unity. Public trust in the government’s work and welfare schemes is the source of power for governance. Corruption is not only an obstacle to economic progress, it also reduces trust in society. It adversely affects the feelings of fraternity among people. It also has a widespread impact on the country’s unity and integrity. Every year on 31 October, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, we take a pledge to keep the country’s unity and integrity intact. This is not just a ritual. It is a pledge to be taken seriously. We all have a collective responsibility to fulfill it.

The President said that morality is the ideal of Indian society. When some people start considering accumulation of things, money or property the standard of a good life, then they deviate from this ideal and resort to corrupt activities. Happiness lies in living life with self-respect by fulfilling the basic needs.

The President said that if any work is done with the right spirit and determination, success is certain. Some people considered uncleanliness to be the destiny of our country. But strong leadership, political will and contribution of citizens have brought good results in the field of cleanliness. Similarly, the pessimistic attitude of some people, which is not right, to consider the elimination of corruption as impossible. She expressed confidence that the Government of India’s policy of “Zero Tolerance Against Corruption” will eradicate corruption from its roots.

The President said that prompt legal action against corrupt persons is extremely important. Delay in action or weak action encourages unethical persons. But it is also necessary that every action and person should not be viewed with suspicion. We should avoid this. Keeping in mind the dignity of the person, no action should be motivated by malice. The objective of any action should be to establish justice and equality in the society.