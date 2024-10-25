President Droupadi Murmu Graces Convocation Ceremony at AIIMS Raipur

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 2nd convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur today (October 25, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that AIIMS are known for providing good healthcare services and medical education at low cost. People’s trust is associated with AIIMS. That is why a large number of people come from everywhere to get treatment in AIIMS. She was happy to note that AIIMS Raipur has earned a lot of reputation in its journey of just a few years. She noted that AIIMS Raipur is taking various steps for medical treatment and public welfare. She expressed confidence that in the coming times, this institute will expand further in public welfare work.

Addressing the doctors, the President said that the privileged ones might have many options but the hopes of the underprivileged rest on them. She advised them to serve all people, especially the poor and deprived.

The President told doctors that medical professionals’ work is extremely responsible. Their decisions are often related to saving lives. As medical professionals, they often face challenging situations. She advised them to learn to control their emotions to face these challenges.

The President said that moving from student to professional life is a major change. She advised graduating doctors to keep growing their knowledge. She said that the spirit of always learning something new would be beneficial for them.