President Droupadi Murmu Graces 75th Anniversary Celebrations of Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced an event on the completion of 75 years of Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh in New Delhi today (October 22, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that her visit to Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan is like a visit to a sacred place. She paid her respect to Thakkar Bapa.

The President was happy to note that the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh is working with the ideals of Thakkar Bapa. It works on issues like poverty, illiteracy and poor health prevalent in the tribal society. She also noted that this Sangh is working for the welfare and empowerment of girls and women. She expressed confidence that people associated with the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh will continue to maintain their dedication in the future as well by following the ideals of public service established by Thakkar Bapa.