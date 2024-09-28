President Droupadi Murmu graces 21st Convocation of NALSAR University of Law

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law at Hyderabad, Telangana today (September 28, 2024).

Addressing the students, the President said that our Constitution contains the ideals of our freedom struggle: justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The ideal of equality, enshrined in the Preamble and Fundamental Rights, also finds expression in one of the Directive Principles of State Policy concerning justice delivery. The Directive seeks to provide equal justice and free legal aid. It makes the State responsible “…to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities.” Unfortunately, a poor person does not get the same access to justice as a rich person. This unfair situation must change for the better. She urged the young legal professionals to be the change agents.

The President told students that as advocates, they would have a duty to assist the court in dispensing justice, apart from taking care of the interests of their clients. She stated that whatever role they choose as a legal professional, they should always stick to the values of integrity and courage. Speaking truth to power makes them more powerful, she added.

The President was happy to note that NALSAR has taken the lead in several areas. She appreciated the efforts of NALSAR in taking care of issues concerning disability, access to justice, prison and juvenile justice, and legal aid. She was also happy to note that NALSAR has set up an Animal Law Centre. She said that the younger generations expected to protect animals and birds, trees and water-bodies as necessities for the well-being of humanity and NALSAR’s Animal Law Centre is a good step in that direction.

The President said that every segment of society is a stakeholder in promoting the safety of women. She urged NALSAR, including its alumni, to enlist the support of all stakeholders and help in setting up a nationwide network of women advocates and law students. She expressed confidence that this network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities.