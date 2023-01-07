President Droupadi Murmu gives away the Digital India Awards 2022

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the seventh edition of the Digital India Awards 2022, here today. The Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, the Director General National Informatics Centre (NIC), Shri Rajesh Gera and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the presentation of seventh edition of the Digital India Awards

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, the Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw recalled how the Prime Minister had initiated the Digital India program eight years ago. Since then, India has set an example for the world by harnessing technology to deliver services to people at the grassroot level. How Digital India is transforming the life of common people of India has become a case study for the whole of the world.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing at the Digital India Awards ceremony

The Minister further elaborated on the comprehensive 10-dimensional vision of the Government towards the goal of transforming India. He concluded his speech by extending his compliments to the winners and participants and also thanking the President for attending the ceremony.

The Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma in his welcome address, said that Digitization provides perfect tools to deliver seamless benefits to the target groups and reinforces our resolve to transform India into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy. Our shared goal is to enable every individual to fully participate in social, economic, cultural and development activities.

Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma addressing at the Digital India Awards ceremony

Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma also mentioned that “As India assumes Presidency of G20 this year, there’s an opportunity to inspire the world with our deeply rooted belief in a human centric approach to technology and facilitate greater knowledge sharing in areas like digital, public goods, financial inclusion and technology enabled development.”

The Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw released the Digital India Awards 2022 Compendium and presented the first copy to the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. The Compendium is available at:

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw presenting the Digital India Awards 2022 Compendium to the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu

Digital India Awards ( https:/digitalindiaawards.gov.in ) encourage and honour innovative digital initiatives by government entities at all levels. These awards aim to inspire and motivate not only the government entities but also start-ups and grassroot level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision. The 7th edition of Digital India Awards was presented under the following seven categories:

Digital Empowerment of Citizens: Recognizing universally accessible, anytime anywhere access to Digital resources and promoting collaboration in participative governance and digital literacy leading to enhanced ease of living.

Award Winners Platinum e-NAM Gold Transport Mission Mode Project (eTransport) Silver Judgment Search Portal

Digital Initiatives at Grassroots Level: Recognizing initiatives that use Digital Technology e.g., AI, Blockchain, Drones, IoT, ML, GIS, etc. in domains like agriculture, health, education, employment, labour, skilling etc. at the level of Panchayats, Local Bodies, Sub-Districts.

Award Winners Platinum e-Vivechna App (MP) Gold DeGS Computer Basic Training (Jharkhand) Silver Ksheerasree Portal (Kerala)

Digital Initiatives for Ease of Doing Business: Honouring Digital initiatives creating significant impact by reducing the time, costs and efforts in setting up, conducting and operating business activities.

Award Winners Platinum Mine Mitra (UP) Gold eAbkari (Odisha) Silver Invest Punjab

Data Sharing and Use for Socio Economic Development: Recognizing Sharing of Government Data by Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations, States, Smart Cities and ULBs to a central repository to create a vibrant data ecosystem in the country for analysis, decision making, innovation, economic development and public good

Award Winners Platinum Smart Cities Mission, M/o Housing and Urban Affairs Gold Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Silver Center for e-governance (Karnataka)

Public Digital Platforms – Central Ministries, Departments and States: Honouring excellence in design and implementation of a Public Digital Platform with a wide scale coverage and having high impact in the society

Award Winners – States Platinum DUARE SARKAR (West Bengal) Gold e-Services Manipur

Award Winners – Central Ministries, Departments Platinum ICEGATE Portal Gold eShram

Digital Initiatives in Collaboration with Startups: Honouring excellence by Government Entities in collaboration with Startups for enhancement and/or transformation of digital governance, improving the experience of digital services and digital empowerment of citizens

Award Winners Platinum Digital Workforce Management System (Kerala) Gold Smart Nutrient Management of the Soil (Telangana) Silver Digital Deposit Refund System (Uttarakhand)

Best Web & Mobile Initiatives Complying with GIGW & Accessibility Guidelines: recognizing Web & Mobile initiatives ensuring rich content and barrier-free access on any device.