President Droupadi Murmu Extends Warm Wishes on Chhath Puja

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Chhath puja.

In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, the holy festival of faith, fasting and devotion, I extend my hearty congratulations and warm wishes to all my fellow citizens.

Chhath Puja, one of the oldest festivals of the country, is an occasion to worship the Sun. This festival also worships the rivers and ponds, the unique gifts of nature. Through rigorous fasting, this festival purifies our minds and souls.

This festival inspires us to protect and preserve our environment.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, let us re-affirm our faith in Bhagwan Surya, our rivers and the bounty of nature. May this festival bring happiness in our lives and may our reverence for nature continue to grow”.