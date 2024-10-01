President Droupadi Murmu Extends Heartfelt Greetings on the Eve of Gandhi Jayanti

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti has said:-

“On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary.

The life of Bapu – an ardent follower of truth and non-violence – is a unique message for the entire humanity. He inspired us to follow the path of peace and cooperation. Gandhiji took up the missions to eradicate untouchability, illiteracy, lack of sanitation and other social evils, and championed the cause of women empowerment relentlessly.

Gandhiji epitomized eternal moral principles and preached for ethics-based conduct. His struggle was centered around strengthening the weakest and the most vulnerable. His ideas influenced many great personalities of the world, who adopted Gandhiji’s ideals into their methods.

On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity and, with the idea of the India of Gandhiji’s dreams, strive to continuously advance the development of the country and society”.