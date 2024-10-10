President Droupadi Murmu Extends Heartfelt Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of Durga Puja.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

Durga Puja is celebrated as victory of good over evil. Goddess Durga is considered the symbol of Shakti. It is a festival of devotion and during this period we take our spiritual journey to a higher level of consciousness. This festival is an occasion to fully devote ourselves to Goddess Durga and promote unity and understanding among all religions.

Let us pray that Maa Durga give us strength, courage and determination to create a just, sensitive and equitable society.

On this auspicious occasion of propitiating Mahashakti, let us resolve to treat women with utmost respect and regard”.