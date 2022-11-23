President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences on demise of former Odisha Minister Golak Bihari Naik

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her condolences on the demise of Ex-Minister of Odisha Golak Bihari Naik. In a message, the President said that Golak Bihari Naik made valuable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of Odisha. She said, with his death, people in Odisha have lost an affable leader.
