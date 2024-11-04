President Droupadi Murmu Engages with Women Achievers in Indian Aviation Sector

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu interacted with a group of women achievers in the Indian Aviation Sector at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 4, 2024). This meeting took place under the initiative “The President with the People” which aims to establish a deeper connect with people and recognise their contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that women are playing a key role in various operational and technical areas in India’s civil aviation sector. She noted that 15 percent of Air Traffic Controllers are women, 11 percent of flight dispatchers are women, and 9 percent of aerospace engineers are women. She also noted that 18 percent of pilots who received commercial licenses last year were women. She appreciated all women achievers who think innovatively and have the courage to tread new paths.

The President said that the inclusive efforts of the Government of India have given a boost to the progress of women in the civil aviation sector. More and more women are now choosing aviation as their career. She emphasised that along with increasing the participation of women in the aviation industry, equal opportunities moving forward in this field are also necessary.

The President said that apart from education and proper training, support of family is also important. It is often seen that many women are not able to fulfill their dreams even after receiving higher education due to a lack of support from family. She urged the women achievers to become guides for other women and encourage them to choose their careers and realise their dreams.