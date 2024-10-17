President Droupadi Murmu Concludes Successful Visit to Mauritania

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, was in Mauritania yesterday (October 16, 2024), on the second leg of her State Visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi. On her arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H.E. Mr Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Mauritania. The President was accompanied by the Minister of State, Shri Sukanata Majumdar, and Members of Parliament, Shri Mukeshkumar Dalal and Shri Atul Garg.

The President addressed the members of the Indian Community in Mauritania at a Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Mauritania.

Addressing the small but vibrant gathering of the Indian community, the President commended the Indian community for contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of Mauritania. She said that their skills, expertise and experience are also important for India’s progress.

The President appreciated the Government and people of Mauritania for supporting the Indian community. She said that because of their inclusive and welcoming spirit, the Indian community in Mauritania is prospering.

After the community reception event, the President visited the Presidential Palace where she held wide-ranging talks with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship. Subsequently, they witnessed the signing and exchange of four MoUs in the areas of training of diplomats, cultural exchange, visa exemption and Foreign Office consultations.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of Mauritania, H.E. Mr Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug called on the President in a separate engagement.