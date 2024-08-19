President Droupadi Murmu celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children of various schools from across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools from across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education & Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Jayant Chaudhary were present at the event. Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) and other officials of the Ministry of Education also attended the event.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for blessing and guiding the students and making this Raksha Bandhan a special one for them. Later, he had an informal interaction with the students and enquired about their goals and aspirations.

One of the students from Sambalpur, Odisha, Priyansha Pradhan, shared her excitement about celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the President of India. The words of the President that the spirit of the festival of Raksha Bandhan is not to be celebrated only between brothers and sisters but also to be shared with soldiers, parents and friends, had inspired her to a great extent, she said. A teacher from Arunachal Pradesh said how the simplicity and warmth of the President has touched her heart.

Today more then 180 students from government schools of 16 states met the President. The students were further enriched by a guided tour of the Amrit Udyaan located inside Rashtrapati Bhawan, a garden that stands as a testament to India’s rich architectural and horticultural legacy. This extraordinary opportunity to interact with the President was an unforgettable experience for the students, instilling in them a profound sense of pride and respect for the country’s cultural traditions.