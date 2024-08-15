President Droupadi Murmu approves 103 Gallantry Awards for Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces

President Droupadi Murmu approved 103 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day. These are four Kirti Chakras including three posthumous, 18 Shaurya Chakras including four posthumous and one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry). Among the Gallantry awards are 63 Sena Medals (Gallantry) including two posthumous, 11 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and six Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including posthumously to Army Dog Kent, for their significant contributions to different military operations. She has approved one President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service), one Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) and two Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service) to the Indian Coast Guard personnel. She also approved the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.