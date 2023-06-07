President Droupadi Murmu Addresses The Members Of Indian Community In Suriname At A Community Reception

On the concluding day of her visit to Suriname, the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of Indian Community at a Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Suriname, Dr Shankar Balachandran in Paramaribo yesterday evening (June 6, 2023). Before the commencement of the Reception a two-minute silence was observed to condole the loss of lives in the rail accident at Balasore, Odisha.



Addressing the gathering, the President said that India and Suriname may be separated by geography, but the two countries are united by their shared history and heritage. Suriname and the Surinamese people hold a very special place in the hearts of Indians.



The President was happy to note that the Indian diaspora in Suriname has been and is playing a crucial role in the economic, political and social development of the country. She said that they have excelled in almost all areas. India is very proud of the achievements of the Indo-Surinamese and their role in the development of Suriname.



The President said that the Indian community acts as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. She expressed confidence that they would continue to work hard in their respective fields and further strengthen the unique relationship between India and Suriname.



The President said that today, India is on a transformational path. India is creating new infrastructure to keep pace with fast paced growth. We are making efforts to take the global lead on the digital economy, new technologies, climate change action; and emerging as a knowledge society. India’s remarkable economic resilience has garnered international recognition. She said that India stands ready to share its experiences and support Suriname in its quest for progress and development.



Earlier in the day, the President visited Lalla Rookh Museum, Arya Dewaker Mandir and Vishnu Mandir. She also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and paid respects at the monument of ‘Gevallen Helden 1902’ in Paramaribo.



Later in the evening, the President left for Belgrade – the final leg of her State Visit to Suriname and Serbia.



