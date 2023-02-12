The president Draupadi Murmu said that that Uttar Pradesh has immense potential and possibilities to become the growth engine of the country, as it has the largest MSME sector in the country with 95 lakh units, which can generate lakhs of job opportunities.

The President was speaking at the valedictory session of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit 2023. The President said that events like global investors summit will establish Uttar Pradesh as Uttam Nivesh Pradesh in the country. She expressed happiness that special focus in this event has been given to women, adding that where women get such respect and opportunities, development will definitely come to that state.

Speaking on the occasion Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that till date state government has received proposals worth more than 35 lakh crores rupees for investment.

Later, she attended a civic reception which was hosted in her honour by the Government of Uttar Pradesh at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow. The President is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Tomorrow the President will attend the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow. Before returning to Delhi, she will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attend Ganga Aarti at Varanasi.