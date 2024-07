President confers 31 PVSMs, four UYSMs, two Bar to AVSMs & 57 AVSMs during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2)

President Smt Droupadi Murmu conferred 94 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on July 19, 2024. These decorations – 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs), four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs), two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), and 57 AVSMs – have been given to the personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order. Following is the list in the order of presentation:

Param Vishisht Seva Medal

02904-Z ADMIRAL DINESH KUMAR TRIPATHI, AVSM, NM IC-42298W GENERAL UPENDRA DWIVEDI, AVSM, THE INFANTRY IC-42794X LIEUTENANT GENERAL MV SUCHINDRA KUMAR, AVSM, YSM**, VSM, THE INFANTRY IC-43245K LIEUTENANT GENERAL NS RAJA SUBRAMANI, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY IC-43370N LIEUTENANT GENERAL JOHNSON P MATHEW, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY 18253 AIR MARSHAL RAVI GOPAL KRISHNA KAPOOR, AVSM, VM, FLYING (PILOT) IC-42273K LIEUTENANT GENERAL BASANT KUMAR REPSWAL, AVSM, VSM, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS IC-43710L LIEUTENANT GENERAL TARUN KUMAR AICH, AVSM, THE INFANTRY IC-43684P LIEUTENANT GENERAL JAGDISH BALIRAM CHAUDHARI, SM, VSM, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS IC-43796P LIEUTENANT GENERAL SAMIR GUPTA, VSM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY IC-44504N LIEUTENANT GENERAL GURBIRPAL SINGH, AVSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY IC-43252A LIEUTENANT GENERAL KULBHUSHAN HANUMANT GAWAS, VSM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS IC-42387P LIEUTENANT GENERAL SURINDER SINGH MAHAL, AVSM, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS (RETIRED) IC-42336F LIEUTENANT GENERAL AJAI KUMAR SINGH, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) 17358 AIR MARSHAL CHALAPATI JONNALAGEDDA, AVSM, VSM, ADC FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) 17699 AIR MARSHAL VIKRAM SINGH, AVSM, VSM, FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) 17647 AIR MARSHAL VIBHAS PANDE, AVSM, VSM, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) (RETIRED) 17853 AIR MARSHAL R RADHISH, AVSM, VM, FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) IC-42390P LIEUTENANT GENERAL MADHAVAN UNNIKRISHNAN NAIR, AVSM, SM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS (RETIRED) IC-42288M LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANIL PURI, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS (RETIRED) IC-43262K LIEUTENANT GENERAL ARUN ANANTHANARAYAN, YSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) IC-43285L LIEUTENANT GENERAL DEVENDRA PRATAP PANDEY, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) IC-43295P LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAVIN KHOSLA, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETD) (RETIRED) IC-43444X LIEUTENANT GENERAL P GOPALAKRISHNA MENON, UYSM, AVSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) MR-04902M LIEUTENANT GENERAL ASHOK KUMAR JINDAL, AVSM, YSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED) MR-05712M LIEUTENANT GENERAL AJITH NILAKANTAN, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED) 50884-W VICE ADMIRAL SANDEEP NAITHANI, AVSM, VSM (RETIRED) 02797-F VICE ADMIRAL SANJAY MAHINDRU, AVSM, NM (RETIRED) 17726 AIR MARSHAL B CHANDRA SEKHAR, AVSM, FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) IC-44038K MAJOR GENERAL HARIHARAN DHARMARAJAN, AVSM, SM**, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS (RETIRED) IC-44473Y MAJOR GENERAL RAVI MURUGAN, AVSM, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS (RETIRED)

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

IC-47603F LIEUTENANT GENERAL VIRESH PRATAP SINGH KAUSHIK, YSM, SM, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 33 CORPS IC-48067W LIEUTENANT GENERAL RASHIM BALI, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTERS 14 CORPS IC-48085Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANISH MOHAN ERRY, AVSM, SM, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTERS 4 CORPS IC-48389W LIEUTENANT GENERAL HARJEET SINGH SAHI, AVSM, YSM, SM, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 3 CORPS

Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

IC-42958H LIEUTENANT GENERAL S HARIMOHAN IYER, AVSM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY IC-43223L MAJOR GENERAL RAJESH KUMAR JHA, AVSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS (RETIRED)

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal