President approves Tatrakshak medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel

New Delhi: The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind has awarded President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the following Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry and distinguished/meritorious service on the occasion of the Republic Day 2021:-

President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)

IG Dev Raj Sharma, TM (5015-V) IG Arun Shrivastav, TM (4025-V)

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

DIG Anurag Kaushik (0428-V) Pratap Narayan, P/Adh(ME), 02433-L Yaduraj Yadav, P/Adh(ME), 02497-Z Ravi Kumar, U/Nvk(ME), 13104-M

Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)

DIG Kailash Negi(0311-E Som Lal, P/Adh(RP), 00826-H

These awards are being given to the personnel of Indian Coast Guard on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since 26 Jan 1990 onwards.