President appoints 28 Additional Judges as Judges of Allahabad High Court

New Delhi: President of India in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed JusticesShri Prakash Padia, Shri AlokMathur,Shri Pankaj Bhatia, Shri SaurabhLavania, Shri Vivek Varma, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Piyush Agrawal, ShriaurabhShyamShamshery, Jaspreet Singh, Rajeev Singh, Smt. Manju Rani Chauhan, Karunesh Singh Pawar, Dr.Yogendra Kumar Srivastava, Manish Mathur, RohitRanjan Agarwal,Ram Krishna Gautam, Umesh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, AnilKumar—IX, Rajendra Kumar—IV, Mohd. FaizAlam Khan, VikasKunvarSrivastav, Virendra Kumar Srivastava, Suresh Kumar Gupta, SushriGhandikota Sri Devi, Narendra Kumar Johari, Raj Beer Singh and Ajit Singh, Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court, as Judges of the Allahabad High Courtwith effect from the date they assume charge of their respective office. A notification in this regard has been issued today ( 17.11.2020) by Department of Justice

Shri Justice Prakash Padia, B.A., L.L.B, was born on 10.03.1965. He enrolled as an Advocate on 02.02.1989. He had 28 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Constitutional, Company and Service matters with specialization in Corporation and Education. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice AlokMathur, B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry, LLB, was born on 16.11.1964. He enrolled as an Advocate on 06.10.1989. He had 28 years of practice inLucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court in Civil, Constitutional, Taxation, Labour and Service matters with specialization in Constitutional and Taxation matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Pankaj Bhatia, B.Sc., LLB, was born on 15.09.1966. He enrolled as an Advocate on 09.12.1989. He had 27 years of practice (18 yrs. in Allahabad High Court and 9 years in Supreme Court) in Civil, Constitutional, Taxation, and Service matters with specialization in Indirect Taxes. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice SaurabhLavania, B.A., L.L.B, M.L.P.M., was born on 17.04.1966. He enrolled as an Advocate on 22.04.1990. He had 26 years of practice in High Court and Subordinate Courts in Civil, Service and Constitutional matters with specialization in Civil, Service and Constitutional matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Vivek Varma, B.Sc., (Biology), L.L.B., was born on 29.12.1969. He enrolled as an Advocate on 04.09.1992. He had 25 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Constitutional, Education, Service and Local Bodies with specialization in Education, Local Bodies and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, B.Sc., L.L.B., was born on 21.01.1969. He enrolled as an Advocate on 09.05.1993. He had 24 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Criminal, Civil, Service, Education and Misc. Writ Jurisdiction with specialization in Criminal matters relating to economic offences and Narcotics. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Piyush Agrawal, B.Com, LL.B., was born on 06.11.1971. He enrolled as an Advocate on 28.08.1993. He had 24 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Taxation, Company and Constitutional matters with specialization in Taxation matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice SaurabhShyamShamshery, B.Sc., LLB., was born on 04.02.1969. He enrolled as an Advocate on 20.11.1994. He had 22 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service, Arbitration and Electricity with specialization in Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Arbitration and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Jaspreet Singh, B.Com., LLB., was born on 29.08.1971. He enrolled as an Advocate on 21.12.1994. He had 23 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Constitutional, Taxation and Company matters with specialization in Civil matter. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Rajeev Singh, B.Sc., LLB., was born on 03.04.1968. He enrolled as an Advocate on 15.01.1995. He had 22 years of practice in Lucknow High Court, CAT, UP State Public Tribunal, Debt Recovery Tribunal, in Criminal, Constitutional, Civil, Labour, Company and Service matters with specialization in Criminal, Constitutional and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Smt. Justice Manju Rani Chauhan, M.A., LLB., was born on 29.08.1966.

She enrolled as an Advocate on 26.11.1995. She had 22 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal and Service matters with specialization in Service matter. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. Her present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar, B.A., LLB., was born on 19.05.1971. He enrolled as an Advocate on 05.02.1996. He had 21 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Service, Criminal and Constitutional matters with specialization in Service matters, Co-operative Societies, Law relating to Sugar Industries. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Dr. Justice Yogendra Kumar Srivastava, M.Sc., D.Phil., LLB., was born on 30.12.1965. He enrolled as an Advocate on 27.05.1996. He had 21 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal, Company, Constitutional, Labour, Service, Revenue and Excise matters with specialization in Civil, Constitutional, Service, Company Matters, Labour and Industrial Laws. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Manish Mathur, B.Com., LLB., was born on 09.06.1972. He enrolled as an Advocate on 27.12.1996. He had 20 years of practice in Allahabad High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour and Service matters with specialization in Civil and Service matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice RohitRanjan Agarwal, B.A., LLB., was born on 05.07.1971. He enrolled as an Advocate on 20.11.1997. He had 20 years of practice in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Labour, Company and Service matters with specialization in Civil, Tax, Company matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice RamkrishnaGautam, BSc., LL.B., was born on 15.06.1960. He joined the Judicial Service on 08.08.1985. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Umesh Kumar, BA., LL.B., was born on 08.07.1960. He joined the Judicial Service on 05.08.1985. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, B.A., LL.B., LL.M., was born on 30.09.1959. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Anil Kumar-IX, B.Sc., LL.B., was born on 31.05.1959. He joined the Judicial Service on 01.08.1986. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV, B.A., LL.B., was born on 01.07.1962. He joined the Judicial Service on 13.06.2005. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Mohd. FaizAlam Khan, B.Com (Hons.)., LL.B., was born on 26.01.1963. He joined the Judicial Service on 13.06.2005. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice VikasKunvar Srivastava, B.A., LL.B., LL.M., was born on 28.06.1960. He joined the Judicial Service on 17.06.2005. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava, B.Sc., LL.B., was born on 01.01.1962. He joined the Judicial Service on 26.10.1984. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Suresh Kumar Gupta, B.Sc., LL.B., was born on 21.06.1961. He joined the Judicial Service on 18.06.2005. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer.He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Sushri Justice GhandikotaSree Devi, B.Sc., LL.B., was born on 21.06.1961. She joined Judicial Service on 30.09.2005.She served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years and transferred to Telangana High Court w.e.f 15.05.2019. Her present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Narendra Kumar Johari, B.Sc., LL.B., was born on 20.10.1962. He joined the Judicial Service on 10.06.2005. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Raj Beer Singh, B.Sc., LL.B., LLM, was born on 06.12.1964. He joined the Judicial Service on 26.07.2005. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 02 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

Shri Justice Ajit Singh, B.Sc., LL.B., was born on 30.03.1961. He joined the Judicial Service on 13.06.2005. He served in various capacities as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on 22.11.2018 for a period of 2 years. His present term as an Additional Judge will expire on 21.11.2020.

