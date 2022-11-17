Presenting to you the IFFI 53 Palette: The Official Festival Catalogue

New Delhi : “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking”, says Japanese writer Haruki Murakami. As we get ready to embark on the cinematic celebration that is IFFI, maybe it is time we told ourselves that if we only watch the films that everyone else is watching, we can only think, live and experience what everyone else gets to experience?

Yes, we believe one of the features which makes film festivals special is the eclectic collection of artistic brilliance they present to us. Now in the 53rd edition, that precisely is one of the goals of the International Film Festival of India – to bring the best of both Indian and international cinema to audiences in India and abroad.

So, here goes. As we embark on the celebration of films, we present to you the festival palette. Do take a look at the catalogues of Indian Cinema and International Cinema.

Here’s the Indian Cinema Catalogue for IFFI 53: click here

And here’s the International Cinema Catalogue for IFFI 53: click here .

We hope it helps all those attending IFFI in person in Goa to choose the greater beauties, so to say, to plan your celebration based on your aspirations for getting inspired by the celebration.

And in case you are not attending the festival in person in Goa, we hope that the offering inspires you to attend, at least in mind, heart and soul, if not in