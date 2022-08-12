Presenting the More Effective, Accessible Smart Home With LG ThinQ

New Delhi : Thanks to several breakthrough innovations of recent decades, several home appliances can work in unison via NFC Tag, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to form the integrated home solutions that put the ‘smart’ in smart home. With technology advancing so rapidly, the role of the smart home has evolved from simply providing basic functions to now offering subscription services and integrated care services that elevate people’s wellbeing.

Since debuting in 2017, LG’s ThinQ™ smart home solution has been helping people live more accessible, more comfortable everyday lives in multiple ways. With the advanced ThinQ platform controlling the home, consumers can set a routine that automates multiple appliances at once while being able to monitor them in real time remotely. The comprehensive home assistant even comes with ThinQ Care, which identifies potential issues, and the ability to purchase supplies or replacements on the ThinQ store with ease.1

Let’s explore how LG ThinQ is bringing next-level convenience and smarter control to thousands, if not millions, of homes across the world.

Preparing meals has never been simpler

When arriving home exhausted, cooking may be the last thing on your mind. With ThinQ Recipe guiding you every step of the way, creating tasty, healthy dishes is less of a chore and more of a hobby. To kick the cooking process off, ThinQ uses your preferences and dietary needs to recommend both trendy online recipes and LG Original Series recipes – prepared and tested by LG food scientists and chefs to unlock LG oven’s full potential. But before cooking your selected recipe can start, do you have all the required ingredients? In collaboration with Amazon Fresh, Walmart, Walmart, Kroger, Target and Instacart, you can now make sure you’re never missing an item by ordering supplies from your favorite grocery store via the app.2 So, once you’re ready to cook, open up a video guide and follow the instructions. Then put your creation in the LG InstaViewTM Oven, which is ready to go thanks to LG ThinQ having already sent over the temperature and cooking time that will cook it to perfection. The only thing left to do after the food has been cooked and served is to make sure the room temperature is perfect for you by controlling the LG DUALCOOL air conditioner via the app. Now you can enjoy your perfectly home-cooked meal to the fullest.

Providing the smart home solutions everyone can use

To make sure everyone can experience a convenient, connected smart home, LG ThinQ has incorporated useful voice guides to provide better accessibility. Through voice recognition technology, elderly people or those unfamiliar with smartphone can directly speak to your Alexa, Google Assistant devices or directly to LG ThinQ app to give instant verbal feedback on device-related problems.

LG ThinQ-powered convenience is now available with most LG devices, including its well-known refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners as well as its Air Water Heat Pump (AWHP), WashTower™, ceiling fans and more. And since these appliances become more compatible with Google Assistant now in almost a hundred countries and Amazon Alexa in sixty-four, more people can get accurate information on their appliances in a matter of seconds.3

Joining Matter for a more integrated platform

What’s more, LG recently joined the Board of Directors of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the leading global organization for developing, evolving and promoting universal open standards for the Internet of Things (IoT). LG will lead the way in developing smart home ecosystems by actively participating in the development and standardization of Matter, the Alliance’s open-source IoT protocol for connecting smart home devices.

With LG ThinQ, every person, disability or no disability, can experience the smart homes that make daily life simpler and easier through innovative functions and state-of-the-art appliances.

Learn more about LG’s smart appliances and LG ThinQ here.