Preparations for Special Campaign 4.0 at Coal Ministry

Ministry of Coal is actively engaged in Special Campaign 4.0 in alignment with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), with focus on institutionalizing cleanliness (Swachhata) and minimizing pendency in Government offices. Accordingly, the campaign, set to run from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024, focuses on enhancing workplace cleanliness, promoting sustainable practices and optimizing the disposal of pending matters.

The ongoing preparatory phase, which began on September 16, 2024, will conclude on September 30, 2024. A preparatory meeting has already been held with concerned officers and nodal officers to raise awareness about the objectives of the Swachhata campaign.

Ministry of Coal, along with its CPSEs, CCO, and CMPFO, is actively working on identifying cleanliness campaign sites, disposing of scrap and redundant items, addressing pending official references, grievances, and appeals, and planning for space and record management. These eﬀorts underscore the importance of efficiency, transparency, and waste management in government functioning.

As part of this nationwide drive, the Ministry of Coal will undertake the following activities during Special Campaign 4.0:

Addressing Public Grievances: The Ministry will prioritize identifying and redressing pending references and public grievances in alignment with the campaign’s goal of streamlining governance.

Space and Record Management: Focus will also be placed on reviewing and closing or weeding out old files, scrap disposal, and identifying rules and processes for simplification, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and transparency.

Digital Governance: The Ministry will work towards streamlining internal processes through the use of e-office, reducing dependency on paperwork, and promoting digital governance.

As of September 26, 2024, the Ministry of Coal has already made significant progress in its targets:

Sites identified to clean – 768

Area to be cleaned: 5,615,939 SqFt

– Quantity of Scrap to be disposed of: 6,666 MT

Physical files reviewed: 18,477

E-files reviewed: 29,287

With the preparatory phase currently ongoing until September 30, 2024, the targets are set to increase further. The Ministry of Coal is committed to achieving greater cleanliness and governance efficiency through Special Campaign 4.0