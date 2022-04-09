Precaution Dose to be now available to 18+ population group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres

New Delhi : It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres. The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022. All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres.

So far, about 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.