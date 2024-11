New Delhi: On Tuesday, at CB Muthamma Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan of the Ministry of External Affairs, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar launched the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas website.

It is important to remember that next year, from January 8 to January 10, the capital city of Bhubaneswar will host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

To be held at Janata Maidan, this esteemed occasion will honor the achievements of the Indian diaspora.