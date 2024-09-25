Prataprao Jadhav reviews programs undertaken under National Health Mission

Union Minister of State, Shri Prataprao Jadhav conducted a pivotal review meeting on the National Health Mission (NHM) with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry and state officials from Punjab, Karnataka, and West Bengal, here yesterday. Officers from National Health Authority and Ministry of Ayush were also present.

The agenda encompassed a comprehensive assessment of Financial Progress and Physical progress under National Health Mission including Infrastructure projects and human resources, 15th Finance Commission, Emergency Covid Response Package, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, and Progress under AYUSH.

Shri Jadhav listened to the suggestions given by the States while also reiterating the need for States to comply with guidelines and ensure efficient utilization of funds being given by Center under various schemes. He further emphasized the need for collaboration and effective communication among states and Centre to address issues and improve healthcare services across the nation. He urged all officials to work diligently towards achieving the objectives of NHM for better health outcomes.

Shri Saurabh Jain, Joint Secretary, MoHFW; Shri Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary Health, Karnataka; Dr Naveen, Shri Ghanshyam Thori and Shri Abhishek Tiwary (MDs NHM of Karnataka, Punjab and West Bengal respectively) and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion.