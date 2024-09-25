Prataprao Jadhav Presides Over 69th Anniversary of AIIMS New Delhi’s Foundation Day

“AIIMS New Delhi is a pioneer in the field of medical education, research and healthcare in India whose legacy of excellence continues to inspire medical institutions worldwide.” This was stated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav as he presided over the 69th Foundation Day ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jadhav said, “AIIMS New Delhi has achieved remarkable milestones and is determined to achieve its goal of being one of the top-ranked medical institutions in the world.” Highlighting that for the seventh consecutive year since the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked number one among medical institutions of India, the Union Minister said, “this Institute’s continuous unchallenged status is a remarkable achievement.”

He informed that AIIMS New Delhi now serves as the National Resource Centre of the National Medical College Network (NMCN) of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. This has enabled linkages with more than 100 medical colleges for enhancing undergraduate, postgraduate and continuing medical education. “This objective is being facilitated by the creation of a National Learning Management & Information System, SAKSHYAM, which was launched last year”, he said.

Shri Jadhav highlighted that AIIMS New Delhi has established a Centre of Excellence for development of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Created by MOHFW, this centre is expected to deliver AI based solutions for evaluation of chest x-rays, early detection of diabetic retinopathy, and identification of skin lesions, among other tools, for enhancing national programs. He noted that “AIIMS is set to be the biggest robotic surgery skill training centre with 2 state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment dedicated for training of surgeons.”

It was informed that over 900 extramural research projects are being funded by national and international agencies, amounting to a total grant of nearly Rs. 200 crores while AIIMS itself has funded over 240 intramural research projects apart from providing travel fellowships to students, residents, PhD scholars, and staff to participate in national and international conferences. AIIMS Delhi has also started the Centre for Medical Innovation & Entrepreneurship as a Bio-Incubator under the BIRAC – BioNEST Scheme.

Shri Jadhav said that AIIMS has planned for building a new hostel complex with 2200 rooms, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crores. He also highlighted new academic facilities that were added recently such as the Mother and Child Block, Surgery Block and the National Centre of Ageing which are fully functional now. Over the last 2 years, the inpatient beds have increased by more than 30%, Intensive care and operation theatre services by nearly 40%. These new facilities will improve the ability of AIIMS to cater to the huge clinical demand. AIIMS has also been entrusted with the responsibility to operationalize the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) at Maidangarhi.

The Union Minister kicked off the Foundation Day celebration by officially inaugurating an exhibition showcasing the innovative research and projects undertaken by various departments at AIIMS. He also took a tour of the exhibition.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the awards ceremony, recognizing the achievements of students and staff with medals and book prizes. Awards were also given for outstanding contributions to the Institute Day Exhibition, celebrating excellence in research and innovation.

AIIMS New Delhi has undertaken various IT initiatives and has developed various softwares in-house for a wide range of services. The SANTUSHT portal enables patients to register their grievances online, track the status, and provide feedback regarding the resolution. To increase transparency and to maintain the trust that the patients have in AIIMS, realtime dashboards have been developed and made available to the public. The management of IT infrastructure and network has also been digitized for prompt resolution of any hardware or network issues. Triage Register for Emergency Department is a web application which helps to keep the record of patient’s Disease Condition, Medical Examination and improves patient safety by ensuring timely cross-consultation by various departments. The Union Minister launched these digital initiatives during the event. He also inaugurated a fire station at AIIMS which will have a manpower of 6 men. It is the first such station exclusively for any medical institute.

Prof. M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi said “AIIMS has already received NABH certification for some of its blocks and centers and is in the process of NABH certification of all the centers including the main hospital. He highlighted that NABL accreditation of all laboratories in a phased manner is under process. He also informed that AIIMS has also been the forerunner in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). “It has overcome various challenges and has been a role model for the country by creating more than 7 lakh ABHA IDs and more than 20 lakh scan and share tokens”, he said.

Background:

Established in 1956, AIIMS was created with the vision of providing high-quality medical education and comprehensive healthcare services. The institute was established as part of a larger effort to address the critical need for well-trained healthcare professionals in India. Recognizing the challenges in healthcare access and quality, the Indian government aimed to create an institution that would set benchmarks in medical training and patient care.

From its inception, AIIMS has been a pioneer in developing innovative medical practices and cutting-edge research. Its comprehensive approach includes a focus on preventive, curative, and rehabilitative care, making it a model for medical institutions across the country. Over the decades, AIIMS has evolved to become not just a premier medical college, but also a leading research center, contributing significantly to advances in various fields of medicine.

Importance of AIIMS in National Healthcare

AIIMS, New Delhi, has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s healthcare landscape. Here are some key aspects of its importance: