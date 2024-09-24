Prataprao Jadhav Launches Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 to Protect the Health and Well-Being of India’s Youth

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav launched the second edition of Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 at a hybrid event held at Lady Hardinge Medical College, here today. He also virtually inaugurated Tobacco Cessation Centres in medical institutions across India. The objective of the campaign is to protect the health and well-being of young people from the harmful effects of tobacco.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prataprao Jadhav said that “every year around 13 lakh people lose their lives due to tobacco in India.” He also cautioned that “tobacco has become a fashion statement among the youth but it can lead to dangerous diseases like cancer.”

Motivating the youth to prioritize their health over tobacco use, Shri Jadhav stated that “good health is intrinsically related to own as well as closed one’s happiness”. He also highlighted that the development of the nation is closely linked to the health of its young population and urged everyone to pledge to resist and quit tobacco. He also urged elders to take responsibility of ensuring the youth don’t fall into tobacco use.

He stated that this year’s 60-day campaign prioritizes five key areas:

Increasing public awareness about the dangers of tobacco, particularly among youth and rural communities; Improving compliance with the revised guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) to keep schools and colleges free from tobacco; Strengthening the enforcement of tobacco control laws, especially COTPA 2003 and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, to limit youth access to tobacco; Promoting Tobacco-Free Villages, where communities work together to eliminate tobacco and create healthier environments; and Boosting social media outreach, using digital platforms to deliver strong messages about the harms of tobacco and the benefits of quitting to young people.

All participants took the ‘Say No To Tobacco’ pledge to remain tobacco-free, followed by a photo session featuring students and celebrities. Renowned celebrities, sportspersons and influencers like Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Bhaker, Navdeep Singh, Ankit Baiyanpuria, Gaurav Chaudhary and Janhvi Singh addressed the gathering and shared insightful views.

The event witnessed the launch of an educational video by WHO to be released in all schools, sensitizing young students on the detrimental effects of tobacco use. Three important guidelines- Health Workers Guide, SOPs for Villages to be Tobacco Free and the Guidelines for Law Enforcers for Effective Implementation of Tobacco Control Laws 2024 were launched during the occasion. A testimonial video by Voice of Tobacco Victims (VoTV), a group of cancer survivors sharing their experience of battling cancer due to tobacco use was also run at the event. A bike rally by two famous biking groups – Harley Owners Group and Delhi Bikers Breakfast Run was also flagged off during the event to spread awareness on the campaign.

The event concluded with the Union Health Ministry officials urging all stakeholders to stay actively involved in the campaign by following its social media channels. The Ministry encouraged everyone to show their support by participating in the campaign’s activities and sharing updates on its progress, helping to amplify the message and reach a wider audience nationwide.

Background:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the first Tobacco Free Youth Campaign last year, on May 31, 2023, in celebration of World No Tobacco Day. The campaign centered around four main strategies: raising public awareness about the dangers of tobacco, promoting the establishment of Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI), strengthening enforcement of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2023, and creating Tobacco-Free Villages. The campaign was a huge success, with over 1,42,184 educational institutions and more than 12,000 villages declared tobacco-free. Additionally, COTPA 2003 was strictly enforced, with numerous challans issued.

Building on this success, this year the Ministry launched the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0 with the aim to motivate young people to resist or quit tobacco use. The campaign will run for 60 days. It will focus on offering educational materials, promoting initiatives such as enforcement drives and IEC activities and establishment of tobacco free villages and educational institutions to encourage a tobacco-free lifestyle among young people across India.

The Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0 also emphasizes a ‘whole of government’ approach through an increased partnership and coordination between seven ministries – Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs and Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as law enforcement units.

The launch event of the campaign saw the in-person participation of over ­­500 people, and many participants joined online. Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary; Smt. Puniya Salila Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty, MoHFW; Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Smt. V Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, MoHFW; Dr Sarita Beri, Director, Lady Hardinge Medical College; Dr. Roderico Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, senior officials from MoHFW, celebrities, influencers, among others. More than 300 school students from nearby Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI), NSS volunteers from My Bharat initiative and representatives from civil society organisations also participated in the event.