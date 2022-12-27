New Delhi: The Government has celebrated the week December 19-25, 2022 as the Second Sushasan Saptah (Good Governance Week) in Amrit Kaal Period. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone associated with this initiative. The Hon’ble Prime Minister said that “It is heartening to note that this year too, the Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign continues to be a part of the Good Governance Week.”

On December 19, 2022, Dr. Jitendra Singh ji had launched the second Nation-wide campaign “Prashasan Gaon ki Ore”, in an event attended 2700 officials including District Collectors, Chief Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries and AR Secretaries of 36 States/ UT’s and Senior Officials from Central Ministries/ Departments

The Sushasan Sapth 2022 witnessed the Second Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery. Prashasan Gaon ki Ore 2022 has witnessed significant progress – 53.80 lac public grievances were redressed, 310 lac service delivery applications were disposed, 949 innovations in governance were documented and 257 Vision [email protected] District level documents uploaded on the GGW22 portal.

On December 23rd, 2022, District Level Workshops were held in all 768 Districts of India to deliberate on innovations and vision [email protected] The District level workshops were chaired by a senior retired IAS officer who had served as District Collector in that District. Chief Ministers of States/ LG’s of UT’s have supported the Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Campaign with regular messages and tweets. The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions in its 121st Report had commended the phenomenal success of Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Campaign and recommended that such campaigns should be held more frequently.

The Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Campaign and Good Governance Week 2022 events have been symbolic of the strength of the whole of government approach in which Central Government Officials worked with State Government officials and District Officials upto Tehsil level and succeeded in taking forward the Nation’s Governance Model of “Maximum Governance – Minimum Government”.