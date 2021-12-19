‘Prashasan Gaon ki Aur’- Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery

New Delhi : The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Personnel & Training, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare and Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development is celebrating Good Governance Week on 20-25th December as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Good Governance Week on 20th December, 2021 functions at Bhim Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The Minister will inaugurate the Exhibition on Good Governance Practices – “शासन की बदलती तस्वीर”. Dr Jitendra Singh will launch the Good Governance Week Portal and will release the booklet on 2 year achievements of DARPG. A film on “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” will be screened on this occasion.

Extending his best wishes for all success of “Sushasan Saptah” Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his message said, “In the Amrit period of Independence, we are marching ahead rapidly to create a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance to make development all-round and all-inclusive. In this context, the theme of the Week — Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur assumes even greater relevance. Our Government is committed to strengthening good govemance that is pro-people and proactive govemance, guided by the ‘Citizen-First-approach”.

The theme of Good Governance Week is “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur”- a Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery will be held in all Districts, States, and Union Territories of India. Over 700 Districts Collectors will be participating in “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” and during the weeklong event will visit Tehsil/Panchayat Samiti Headquarters to provide timely grievance redressal and improve service delivery. Guidelines have been issued by DARPG and the State Governments on the activities that will be taken by the District Collectors at Tehsil/Panchayat Samiti Offices.

The objective is to translate the vision of the Prime Minister for Next Generation Administrative Reforms during the Amrit Kaal period across all Districts and Tehsils of India. The progress of the Good Governance Week will be monitored on a portal www.pgportal.gov.in/ggw. Every District Collector will be presenting one successful good governance practice of the district and one successfully redressed Public Grievance case on the portal. Video Clips of district-wise good governance practices will also be created and documented. The “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” campaign during the Good Governance Week will create a National Movement for good governance and inspire future generations.

On December 21st, 2021, the deliberation will be on “Good Governance Initiatives by Ministry of External Affairs”.

On December 22nd, 2021, the deliberations will be on “National Workshop on Next Phase of Reforms for reducing compliance burden and Integrated and effective Governance practices by DPIIT”.

On December 23rd, 2021, the Department of Personnel and Training will organize a Workshop on the theme -“Mission Karmayogi-The Path Ahead”

On December 24th, 2021, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will organize a Workshop on the theme-“Initiative for Increasing efficiency in Decision Making in Central Secretariat” wherein the experiences will be shared by Central Ministries/Departments

On December 25th, 2021, “Good Governance Day” would be celebrated. On the occasion, Screening of Film on “सुशासन सप्ताह- प्रशासन गांव की और” will be done and “Good Governance Index- an Assessment of State of Governance in States/UTs” will be launched. Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Co-operation, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India will grace the occasion of “Good Governance Day” in valedictory session on 25th December, 2021 at Vigyan Bhawan.

Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG, Shri Pankaj Kumar, Chief Secretary, Gujarat, Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh and Shri V. Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG will address the inaugural session.

All Ministries/Departments of Government of India, all State Governments and Districts would be participating in the event.