New Delhi :In the spirit of ease of doing business at Prasar Bharati, for the first time a procurement policy was released by the Secretary I&B Shri Apurva Chandra, in the presence of Prasar Bharati Member (Finance) DPS Negi, Additional Secretary Neerja Sekhar, and other higher officials.

The Prasar Bharati Procurement Policy, is a directive to all procurement entities in all Prasar Bharati verticals, including All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD), to procure materials, services, and work of the specified quality at the most competitive prices in a fair, just, and transparent manner. To accomplish this, Prasar Bharati was in need of a uniform and well-documented policy guideline and processes in place, ensuring that critical works are completed on time, in a well-coordinated manner, and with the fewest cost overruns possible.

On the occasion of release of procurement policy “Secretary I&B Shri Apurva Chandra appreciated the efforts of Prasar Bharati in bringing such kind of a comprehensive policy which will help the organization in achieving many milestones timely.”

The procurement process will be segregated into major steps with modes of procurement which will impact on process standardization and reduction in procurement timelines

Member (Finance) & Member (Personnel) Shri D.P.S. Negi said that “I am confident that the comprehensive Policy will assist in expediting procurement processes, resulting in timely budget usage and fulfilling completion deadlines, particularly for infrastructure Projects. The Prescribed timeline for different stages of procurement activities would enhance the efficiency of procurement system of the organization. A PDF version of this document will be available at Prasar Bharati website: https://prasarbharati.gov.in