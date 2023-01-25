Prasar Bharati and National Media Authority (NMA), Egypt, to exchange programmes for TV and Radio

India and Egypt today signed an MOU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and Co-Productions between Prasar Bharati and National Media Authority of Egypt. The MoU was signed by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth affairs and Sportsand Mr. Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Egypt. The MoUswere exchanged between the two countries in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and the Hon’ble President of Egypt following the delegation level talks between the two sides at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The MOU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to show-case the country’s progress through programs focussed on economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage. Under the ambit of this MoU, both the broadcasters will exchange their programs of different genres like Sports, News, Culture, Entertainment and many more areas on bilateral basis and these programs will be telecast on their Radio and Television platforms. The MOU which will be valid for three years will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both the broadcasters in latest technologies.

Prasar Bharati, Public Service Broadcaster of India currently has 39 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with foreign broadcasters for co-operation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting.These MoUs provide for exchange of programmes with foreign broadcasters in the field of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news etc. The MoUs also provide for co-production opportunities related to themes of mutual interest and knowledge sharing through trainings.