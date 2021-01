Sambalpur: Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, Coal India Limited had a detailed review meeting on the performance of MCL on the 7th of January, 2021. Mr. PK Sinha, CMD, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited along with Functional Directors of the company participated in the meeting at Bhubaneswar. The meeting was also attended by the Area General Managers, HoDs & other senior officials through videoconferencing. The Chairman also met officials of the state government.

