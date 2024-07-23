Pralhad Joshi Praises Budget for Fostering New India Vision and Youth Empowerment

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi hails the budget as it underscores the NDA Government’s dedication to building a New India.

Briefing the media today, Shri Pralhad Joshi expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for prioritising education, employment, and skill development in the budget and paving the way for Vikshit Bharat.

Speaking about the MNRE sector the Union Minister said that PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has received overwhelming support, with more than 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications already submitted. He informed that the scheme has been initiated to facilitate the installation of rooftop solar panels, enabling one crore households to access free electricity up to 300 units per month. Shri Pralhad Joshi highlighted that the scheme will benefit Middle class, Lower middle class and poor people and is one of the best schemes in the world.

The union minister also emphasised that mining of critical and offshore minerals is set to receive a boost with exemption of customs on 25 critical minerals and reducing Basic Custom Duty (BCD) on 2 minerals. He said that this will further the vision of streamlining supply-chain of critical minerals.

Shri Pralhad Joshi also informed that Finance Minister has announced a policy document on energy transition pathways will be a multi sectoral document with its focus on renewable energy.

Shri Pralhad Joshi said that the budget instils confidence in India’s potential, particularly in its youth, and reinforces its commitment towards inclusive prosperity for the underprivileged, women and farmers.