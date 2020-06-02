Prakash Javadekar holds meeting with Association of Film Producers, Cinema Exhibitioners and Film Industry representatives

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar today held a meeting over video conference with the Association of Film Producers, Cinema Exhibitioners and Film Industry representatives today. The meeting was convened by the Minister to discuss the problems being faced by the industry due to COVID19, representations on which had been sent to the Minister by these parties.

The Minister, while addressing the audience, appreciated the fact that India had over 9,500 screens generating nearly Rs 30 crores per day by way of sale of tickets of cinema halls alone. Discussing the specific demands of the industry, Shri Javadekar remarked that relief sought by the industry are more in the nature of financial relief such as salary subsidy, interest free loans for three years, exemption on taxes and duties, waiver of minimum demand charges on electricity and electricity at industrial rates etc. The Minister assured the representatives that the issues will be taken up with concerned Ministries for necessary action.

On the issue of restarting production related activities, the Minister said that standard operating procedures are being issued by Government. With regard to the demand of opening of cinema halls the Minister informed the representatives that it will be examined after looking at the status of COVID-19 pandemic in the month of June.

