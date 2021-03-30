Prakash Javadekar Flags off of DEMU Train from Phaltan to Pune via Lonand

New Delhi: Prakash Javadekar, Hon’ble Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Information and Broadcasting, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Government of India flagged off DEMU train from Phaltan to Pune via Lonand on 30.3.2021 through video conferencing.

Shri Shamrao alias Balasaheb Patil, Hon’ble Minister of Cooperation and Marketing, Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Satara District, Shri Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar, Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha), Shri Girish Bapat, Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha), Shri Shriniwas Patil, Hon’ble MP (Lok Sabha), Shri Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle, Hon’ble MP (Rajya Sabha), Shri Chandrakant (Dada) Patil,, Shri Sunil Kamble, Hon’ble MLAs and Smt. Neeta Nevase, President, Municipal Council, Phaltan joined through video link on the occasion. Shri Suneet Sharma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Shri Punendru Mishra, Member (O & B D), Railway Board, joined from New Delhi. Shri Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway from CSMT Mumbai welcomed the gathering.

Shri Prakash Javadekar while speaking on the occasion said that under the guidance of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, sweeping changes are visible in Railways. Introduction of Bio-toilets have made the tracks and station platforms clean. It is an ideal example of Swachh Bharat.

He also mentioned that under the Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Shri Piyush Goyal’s leadership simplified reservation on IRCTC have helped passengers to get tickets faster. Infrastructural inputs like elimination of unmanned railways crossings to ensure safety of highest standards, progress of electrification, doubling, port connectivity in railways have helped to boost economy and growth. More than 5000 Railway stations have been provided with wi-fi which enable passengers to access world wide web and opened their horizon of knowledge.

Phaltan-Pune DEMU Train –

Background

• Introduction of trains between Phaltan and Pune via Lonand will help the people of this region in general and agriculturists to reach new markets, students to reach educational institutions of their choice & workers to seek more green pastures in particular.

• Railways, being the cheapest mode of transport and the direct connectivity between Pune to Phaltan via Lonand will be a boon to the region.

• Further, residents of Phaltan will get direct passenger train connectivity from Phaltan to Pune & back.