Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana envisages insurance coverage to fishers

New Delhi : The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) implemented with effect from 2020-21 inter-alia provides insurance coverage to fishers which includes fish workers, fish farmers and any other categories of persons directly involved in fishing and fisheries related allied activities. The insurance coverage provided under the PMMSY includes (i) Rs.5,00,000/- against accidental death or permanent total disability, (ii) Rs.2,50,000/- for permanent partial disability and (iii) hospitalization expenses in the event of accident for a sum of Rs. 25,000/-.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.