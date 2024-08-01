Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana: Modern Infrastructure and Efficient Supply Chain Management for Agriculture

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been implementing a Central Sector umbrella scheme – Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) since 2017-18. The PMKSY is one of the important interventions by the Government in Food Processing sector and it has made substantial contribution in strengthening Food Preservation and Processing Infrastructure of the country. PMKSY is a comprehensive package of component schemes, which aimed at creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet. Under the component schemes of PMKSY, viz. Mega Food Parks (discontinued w.e.f. 01.04.2021), Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, Creation of Infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters, Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities, Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages (discontinued w.e.f. 01.04.2021) and Operation Greens, financial support in the form of grants-in-aid/ subsidy is provided for setting up of food processing projects to encourage investments in both on-farm and off-farm preservation and processing infrastructure across the country. 1217 food processing projects have been approved with total project cost of ₹ 31308.24 crore including MoFPI grants-in-aid/ subsidy of ₹ 8698.18 crore thereby attracting private investment of ₹ 22610.06 crore under the above mentioned component schemes of PMKSY since their inception to 2024-25 (till 30.06.2024). Out of 1217, 651 projects have been completed thereby creating preservation and processing Infrastructure of 48.91 LMT/annum and 183.523 LMT/annum respectively.

Under the Capacity Building component of Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, trainings for both farmers and micro level entrepreneurs are being conducted on the thematic area “Value addition of the products to reduce the post-harvest losses.” Under PMFME scheme, 76 Common Incubation Centres have been approved across the country so that the farmers can utilize these facilities to process their produce by reducing the post-harvest losses.

PMFME cell of National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (an Autonomous academic cum research Institution) under this Ministry is regularly hosting webinars to make farmers aware about the PMFME scheme and value addition of different kinds of agricultural products. 26 Webinars have been conducted till date for different crops covering the various processing, value addition, storage and handling aspects. About 37,330 beneficiaries across the country have been benefitted from these webinars. Food Processing Business Incubation Centre of NIFTEM – Thanjavur also provides hands-on-training to FPOs on processing/ value addition and storage of agri produces regularly and this centre has conducted more than 1500 trainings thereby covering 10,000 beneficiaries.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through its research activities develops post-harvest machinery, storage structures and protocols, high value / value added products and conduct trainings to bring awareness among farmers and other stakeholders on need to reduce post-harvest losses of crops and commodities. ICAR is promoting modern storage systems through technology transfer, training and outreach activities such as mass contact during Melas, Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav (MGMG) visits, public lectures, dissemination through diverse media channels, etc. Besides, the ICAR is also offering consultancy services to Government and Non-Government agencies for storage related studies, development of modern storage protocols & upgrading the storage facilities. Further, post-harvest reduction technologies are demonstrated and some gadgets and tools, which aid in storage, handling and processing of farm produce are distributed to deserving beneficiaries belonging to weaker sections of society through Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan funding.

No state-wise allocation of fund is made under component schemes of PMKSY for setting up of food processing projects. PMKSY is demand driven and it is not state, district, region or crop specific.

Under component schemes of PMKSY namely, viz. Mega Food Parks (discontinued w.e.f. 01.04.2021), Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, Creation of Infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters, Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities, Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages (discontinued w.e.f. 01.04.2021) and Operation Greens, credit linked financial aid in the form of grants-in-aid / subsidy is provided for establishing food processing projects leading to creation of food processing and preservation infrastructure facilities. During the period from 2018-19 to 2023-24, financial assistance of ₹ 2513.27 crore has been provided to 553 food processing projects approved under above mentioned component schemes of PMKSY.