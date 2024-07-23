‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan’ Launched to Improve Tribal Socio-Economic Conditions

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Government will launch the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today.

The Union Finance Minister elaborated that the Abhiyan will bring about an improvement in the socio-economic condition of tribal communities. Noting that an overall ‘Saturation Approach’ is proposed to be adopted for inclusive human resource development and social justice, she further added that the scheme will adopt saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan envisages to cover 63,000 villages and aims to benefit 5 crore tribal people across the country.