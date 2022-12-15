Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), being implemented by Ministry of Minority Affairs, with the objective to develop infrastructure projects in identified areas for their socio-economic development

New Delhi : The Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), is being implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, with the objective to develop infrastructure projects in identified areas, for socio economic development of said areas. The priority sectors under PMJVK are education, health, skill development, women centric projects etc. In North Eastern Region (NER), the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura are covered under PMJVK. The proposals under PMJVK are sent by the States/Union Territories (UTs) as per demand for infrastructure in the identified areas, which are considered and approved by the Empowered Committee (EC) of PMJVK, after due consultation with the concerned Central Ministries. Projects under PMJVK are implemented and managed by the concerned State/ UT Government. The details of projects considered and approved by the EC for the States in NER is given in the minutes of EC which can be accessed on the website of the Ministry www.minorityaffairs.gov.in. The year-wise number of infrastructure projects/ units of works sanctioned and funds approved under PMJVK, since the year 2014-15, for the States in NER, is given in Annexure.

PMJVK is a demand driven scheme and State/ UT-wise allocation of funds is not made under the scheme. Year-wise funds allocated and released under PMJVK since inception, is available on the website of the Ministry www.minorityaffairs.gov.in/cca-min-minority-affairs.

Number of infrastructure projects/ units of works sanctioned and funds approved under PMJVK for the NER States since 2014-15

Arunachal Pradesh Financial Year No. of units approved Project Cost approved (Rs. in Crore) Central Share approved (Rs. in Crore) 2015-16 51 28.07 26.32 2016-17 158 68.13 54.5 2017-18 236 41.78 37.61 2019-20 1636 353.25 317.68 2020-21 25 29.85 26.86 2021-22 6 25.67 23.11

Assam Financial Year No. of units approved Project Cost approved (Rs. in Crore) Central Share approved (Rs. in Crore) 2015-16 3542 208 187.2 2016-17 15226 503.7 401.65 2017-18 21 638.96 575.07 2018-19 1756 114.48 103.04 2019-20 794 78.73 70.86

Manipur Financial Year No. of units approved Project Cost approved (Rs. in Crore) Central Share approved (Rs. in Crore) 2014-15 7 5.35 5.02 2015-16 221 61.69 55.83 2016-17 968 55.16 44.13 2017-18 64 302.09 271.88 2018-19 42 105.64 95.08 2019-20 266 336.96 303.27 2020-21 81 132.17 118.96

Meghalaya Financial Year No. of units approved Project Cost approved (Rs. in Crore) Central Share approved (Rs. in Crore) 2015-16 511 8.21 7.37 2018-19 2 24.61 22.15 2019-20 4 96.67 87 2021-22 1 151.96 136.76

Mizoram Financial Year No. of units approved Project Cost approved (Rs. in Crore) Central Share approved (Rs. in Crore) 2017-18 103 7.24 6.52 2018-19 2 4.72 4.25 2019-20 15 232.24 209.02 2020-21 70 188.58 169.73 2021-22 7 6.93 6.24

Nagaland Financial Year No. of units approved Project Cost approved (Rs. in Crore) Central Share approved (Rs. in Crore) 2019-20 5 93.6 84.24 2020-21 5 128.32 115.48

Sikkim Financial Year No. of units approved Project Cost approved (Rs. in Crore) Central Share approved (Rs. in Crore) 2014-15 1 12.3 12.3 2016-17 6 5.98 4.78 2017-18 6 6.01 5.41 2018-19 513 33.79 30.41 2020-21 537 30.76 27.68 2021-22 20 387.73 348.96