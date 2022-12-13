Pradhan Mantri-Formalisation of Micro Enterprises (PM-FME) aims at upgrading/ formalising 2 lakh micro informal units

New Delhi : Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation releases data on various aspects including employment of registered manufacturing sectors including food processing sector through the Annual Survey of Industries(ASI). As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries 2019-20, food processing sector contributed 12.22% of total persons engaged in the registered manufacturing sector. The details of employment in food processing sector for last five years, as per Annual Survey of Industries, are as under:

Year Employment (In lakhs) 2015-16 17.65 2016-17 18.53 2017-18 19.33 2018-19 20.05 2019-20 20.32

Source: Annual Survey of Industries 2015-16,2016-17, 2017-18,2018-19 & 2019-20

(The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for augmenting processing/preservation capacity, creating off-farm employment, leveraging domestic investment and increasing value addition to the economy. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has been launched for creating global food champions through incentivizing investment in the food processing sector and for creating employment. The Pradhan Mantri-Formalisation of Micro Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme is also being implemented since 2020-21 which aims at upgrading/ formalising 2 lakh micro informal units. The government has also permitted 100% foreign direct investment(FDI) under the automatic route.

The total FDI received in the food processing sector since April 2014 till March 2022 was US$ 5.29 billion. Also 679 completed projects under various component schemes of PMKSY has leveraged Rs. 9511.9 crore of investment as on 30.11.2022.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.