Prabhas Starrer “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” Roars with a Record-Breaking Box Office Collection of Rs 402 Crore Worldwide in Opening Weekend

In an unprecedented display of cinematic might, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” headlined by the acclaimed Prabhas, has stormed the global box office, amassing a colossal Rs 402 crore within just three days of its release.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Prashanth Neel and backed by Hombale Films, this action-packed spectacle, also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, made its grand debut on Friday across multiple languages – Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The staggering success of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” swiftly carved its place in the annals of box office history, captivating audiences worldwide with its gripping narrative and powerhouse performances. The movie’s pulse-pounding action sequences and riveting storyline propelled its meteoric rise to the top, resonating profoundly with moviegoers and fans of Prabhas alike.

The official X page of “Salaar” became the platform for the film’s creators to share the latest box office triumphs, announcing the awe-inspiring achievement of crossing the Rs 402 crore mark within its opening weekend.

This monumental feat underscores the undeniable allure and magnetic pull of Prabhas, whose star power combined with Prashanth Neel’s directorial finesse has set ablaze the global cinematic landscape. The film’s multilingual release strategy has undoubtedly contributed to its widespread success, captivating diverse audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action and compelling storyline.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has not only shattered box office records but has also ignited fervent discussions and celebrations across social media platforms. Fans and movie enthusiasts alike are marveling at this groundbreaking accomplishment, eagerly anticipating the continuation of this cinematic saga.

As the film continues to dazzle audiences and set new benchmarks, its record-breaking performance stands as a testament to the prowess of Indian cinema and the fervor of fans, propelling “Salaar” to the forefront of blockbuster triumphs in the global film industry.