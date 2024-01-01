Prabhas Expresses Gratitude as “Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire” Triumphs with Over ₹500 Crore Worldwide

Hyderabad, January 1, 2024: Actor Prabhas extended heartfelt gratitude to his ardent fanbase as he ushered in the new year, celebrating the overwhelming success of his recent cinematic venture, “Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire”. The acclaimed actor took a momentous occasion to thank his supporters for their unwavering love and support that propelled the film to unprecedented heights.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Prashanth Neel, “Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire” made a colossal impact upon its release on December 22. Boasting an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Prabhas, the movie has surged past the remarkable milestone of grossing over ₹500 crore globally, marking its monumental triumph at the box office.

The film traverses the riveting narrative set in the surreal and dystopian city-state of Khansaar, illuminating the extraordinary bond between Deva (portrayed by Prabhas), a tribal protagonist, and Varadha (played by Prithviraj), the illustrious prince of Khansaar.

Prabhas, in an expression of immense gratitude, acknowledged the unwavering support of his fans, whose resounding enthusiasm and patronage were instrumental in the resounding success of “Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire”. The actor’s heartfelt wishes for a prosperous New Year were accompanied by a heartfelt thank you to fans for their undying support and affection.

“Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire” has not only captivated audiences with its enthralling storyline and exceptional performances but also underscored Prabhas’ unerring ability to command the silver screen with his compelling portrayal.

The film’s resounding success at the global box office reaffirms its stature as a cinematic marvel, leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

As the new year begins, the triumphant success of “Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire” continues to stand as a testament to the collaborative efforts of a stellar cast and crew, coupled with the unwavering loyalty and admiration of Prabhas’ dedicated fanbase, promising an exhilarating journey for cinema aficionados in the times ahead.