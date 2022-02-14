Prabasi Bhasha Samman 2022: Dr Ramakant Rath to be conferred with ‘Ama Gouraba’

Bhubaneswar: 10 eminent people, three youth talent and one institution will also be honoured Delhi-based Odia intellectuals forum, The Intellects has announced the Prabasi Bhasha Samman 2022, its annual set of honors, to be conferred during the 8th edition of its language conference, LangFest, being organized on 20th and 21st Debruary 2022. Eleven eminent people, three youth talent and one institution will also receive the Prabasi Bhasha Samman for 2022. Noted poet Dr Ramakant Rath will be honored with the prestigious Ama Gouraba Samman for 2022. The Stambha Sahitya Samman, being conferred for the second year, would be given to noted columnist and author, Dr Gaurahari Das. The honours have been announced by Debendra Nath Rout, Chairman of The Intellects. Eminent Odia intellectuals, noted columnist Dr Bhagaban Prakash, eminent litterateur Dr Partibha Ray, popular lyricist and able administrator Devdas Chhotray, noted academician and Adikabi Sarala Das Chair Professor of Odia Language at Jawaharlal Nehru University Dr Udayanath Sahoo, senior journalist Sandip Sahu and noted poet and former diplomat Dr Amarendra Khatua were the guiding force behind the awards. The other recipients of the Prabasi Bhasha Samman are Dr Rajendra Narayan Das, for promoting Odia language, literature and culture globally; Engineer Priyabrata Das for promoting and popularizing Vedic culture among common people in Odisha; Dr Bijayananda Singh for literature and literary organization; Prof Harish Chandra Mishrea for translation; Dr Kailash Chandra Tikayatray for linguistics, Gayak Shekhar Jagannath Behera, noted Pala singer for popularizing Odia literature and culture through art; Surya Deo for archiving and digitization of Odia cinema; Omprakash Mohanty for setting into music the poetry of some of the greatest poets of Odisha; and Dwiti Chandra Sahoo, for promoting Odia language through teaching. The Yuva Prerana Awards for the year will be conferred on Suryasnata Tripathy for literature; Balabhadra Rath for promotion of Odia language and culture and Anuradha Maharana for journalism. Story Mirror has been selected to receive the institutional award for its successful program Sarjana Jatra which aims at strengthening mother tongue at grassroot level. LangFest 2022 would be organized on a hybrid mode this year on 20th and 21st February. Odias from all over the world are expected to join this program, according to the convenor.

