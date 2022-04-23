Pr. Secy S&T inaugurates 300 kWp capacity Solar Power Plant at Jammu Airport

JAMMU : Principal Secretary, Science & Technology (S&T) Department, Alok Kumar today inaugurated the 300 KWp capacity Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Power Plant at Civil Airport, Satwari, here.

Speaking during the inauguration of the plant, Principal Secretary highlighted that the 300 kWp capacity Solar Power Plant has been installed by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), GoI’s Rooftop and Small Power Plant Scheme for the Government Sector at a cost of Rs 1.59 crores.

The Principal Secretary said that the Solar Energy being sustainable and clean form of Energy source will also help in reduction of the monthly Energy billing of civil airport through Net metering mechanism.

Alok Kumar further remarked that the Rooftop project will generate a minimum of 4.2 lakh units of Green Energy and result in saving of around Rs 29.40 lakhs annually. He underlined that the Green Energy generated shall be equivalent to reduction of 400 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide annually.

The Principal Secretary asked the concerned officers to use maximum free space of airport to install the Solar panel so that the capacity of generating electricity is further increased. He directed them to spread awareness among the people about benefits of solar energy and its benefits for the conservation of environment.

Among others present on the occasion were Director Airport Authority, Jammu, CEO, JAKEDA, Additional Secretary, S&T department and other officials of JAKEDA and Civil Airport, Jammu.