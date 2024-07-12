PPDS begins manufacturing Philips Professional Displays in India for the first time – aligned with ‘Make in India’

Open2 local for local: The expansion of PPDS’ global manufacturing into Mumbai continues the company’s ‘local for local’ commitment, supporting partners, local communities – creating approximately 400 jobs – and end customers, while being better aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Amsterdam, July 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, videowalls, direct view LED, and professional TVs, is delighted to announce the expansion of its global manufacturing operations into India, bringing exciting new opportunities for partners and customers, and employment in the local community.

Continuing an accelerated investment and expansion strategy in the region, inspired by a desire to deliver unrivalled levels of support and value to partners and customers in all markets in which it operates, this ‘historic’ development, celebrated at a special opening event on 21 June 2024, is the latest example of PPDS’ global ‘local for local’ strategy, aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Launched by the Prime Minister in September 2023, ‘Make in India’ was set up to encourage companies to develop, manufacture, and assemble products in the country, with the target of creating up to 100 million additional jobs. According to figures from AVIXA, India remains the third largest pro AV market in APAC, valued at more than $7.7 billion and forecast to become the third largest economy in the world by 2028-2030.

Local for local

Following the recent opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art PPDS Studio in New Delhi’s National Capital Region, Gurugram – showcasing the company’s full suite of solutions and providing unprecedented access to its local teams – PPDS has partnered with Mirc Electronics to manufacture a selected range of the company’s most advanced and best-selling Philips digital signage and interactive displays.

Based in the Mumbai, Mirc Electronics has specialised in the manufacturing of LED and LCD televisions since 1981. With over 5,000 employees, as well as manufacturing its own brand products, Mirc Electronics provides the facilities and teams for the assembly of products for world leading technology companies.

Following extensive site visits and checks – including a thorough focus on working conditions and policies around e waste and sustainability – PPDS has trained a specialist team to ensure its high standards of quality are maintained for its products manufactured in and distributed exclusively to the Indian market.

Leading technology

Philips Professional Displays made in India have launched with the highly popular and extremely versatile 43” Philips Signage Q-Line. Portrait or landscape mountable, this extremely display is the digital signage of choice for an ever-widening range of industries, with public venues, retail, corporate, education, food and beverage, and entertainment (including sporting venues, arenas, and cinemas) just some examples of spaces in which the Philips Signage Q-Line has been installed in recent times.

As part of its ‘Made in India’ strategy, PPDS is also planning a significant focus on education, furthering its global drive to deliver excellence to classrooms and learning environments, for smarter, more collaborative teaching and learning experiences inside schools, colleges, and universities.

According to Forbes, India’s EdTech industry is experiencing significant growth, estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2025. Growth of investment has been accredited heavily due to the Covid, together with a growing demand for higher education, with India now home to more than 1,000 universities, 42,000 colleges, accommodating approximately 40 million students.

New partnership opportunities

Strengthening its channel strategy further, PPDS is also now actively seeking to further grow its existing reseller base in India (including AV/IT integrators, consultants, and architects), ensuring maximum access and exposure of all PPDS products and solutions in the region.

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, commented: “India is a very important market for PPDS, with some incredible opportunities to support business there with a lasting impact on employment and opportunity.

“It’s vital we have the right infrastructure in place to do this and, aligned with our other territories, we have more feet on the ground than ever before in India, we have opened our first PPDS Studio in New Delhi and, today, we are announcing our ‘Made in India’ manufacturing, with Philips Professional Displays now being produced in Mumbai. At PPDS, we are fully committed to supporting our partners and customers in India, and to providing new opportunities to local communities, through technology and recruitment.”

Saurabh Bhambhani, India Business Head at PPDS, said: “This is an historic moment for PPDS in India, further demonstrating our company’s commitment to this region. The past 12 months have been incredibly exciting – expanding our portfolio and creating new opportunities for our partners and customers to work together with us.

“Manufacturing our products in India further cements the foundations and demonstrates that PPDS is here to stay, and here to make a real difference.”