PPA bags “Best Port of the Year – East Coast” Award at 9th International Samudra Manthan Awards

New Delhi : In the 9th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2022 held recently at Domestic Cruise Terminal, Mumbai to honour Maritime Excellence, Paradip Port Authority was adjudged as ‘Major Port of the Year – East Coast’ by the jury members in recognition of its exceptional services to Maritime Trade. On behalf of Paradip Port Authority, Shri Akshaya Kumar Sahoo, Sr. DTM, received the award.

Congratulating Team PPA, Shri P.L.Haranadh, Chairman, PPA has said that the award stands testimony to PPA’s relentless efforts to conquer new frontiers in operational excellence across the Port Industry.