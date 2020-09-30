POWERGRID signs MoU with Ministry of Power, Govt. of India detailing targets for year 2020-21

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Power, Govt. of India on September 29, 2020. The MoU has been signed by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai , Secretary (Power), Government of India and Shri K. Sreekant, Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID in the presence of senior officials from MOP and POWERGRID.

The MoU includes targets related to various parameters such as Financial, Physical, Project execution, etc. to be achieved by POWERGRID during the FY 2020-21.

POWERGRID, a Maharatna Company and the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of the country, has been consistently receiving highest rating under MoU since signing of the first MoU for FY 1993-94. As on March 31, 2020, the company owns & operates over 163,282 ckm of transmission lines, 248 EHV sub-stations with transformation capacity of more than 4,09,899 MVA.

