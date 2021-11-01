Powergrid Inaugurates Remote Operation of 250th Sub-Station

New Delhi : Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), successfully inaugurated Remote operation of 250th Sub-station of POWERGRID (765/400 kV Khetri Sub-station, Rajasthan) from it’s National Transmission Asset Management Centre (NTAMC) at Manesar, Haryana.

Located at Manesar in Haryana, NTAMC was dedicated to the nation on April 29, 2015. It was set up for remote operation of the system and monitoring of various parameters at the national level. NTAMC is manned 24×7 by experts, providing real-time operations and continuous monitoring of POWERGRID’s assets and systems. The remote operations and monitoring mechanism for Sub-stations ensures reliable, effective and efficient monitoring of Sub-stations connected to the National Grid.

This seminal event was set in motion by CMD, POWERGRID, in presence of Director (Operations) & Director (Projects). CMD appreciated the technological progress which showcases a step towards a Digital POWERGRID. This has added another feather to Company’s cap in terms of digitization and technological innovation, which is at par with international best practises. The event was organised as part of “AzadiKaAmritMahotsav” marking 75 years of India’s Independence.

POWERGRID presently has 263 Sub-stations and more than 172,000 ckm and 447,000 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%.