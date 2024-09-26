Powerful Synergy of ‘Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, Desh Bhakti’ towards A New Bharat: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal called upon the powerful synergy of ‘Yuva Shakti,’ ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Desh Bhakti’ as the country moves towards becoming a new Bharat. The Minister was interacting with the students of the Assam University at its Annual Festival. The Union Minister also called upon students to enable themselves with professional skill sets to seize opportunities which is opening up in multiple sectors including marine sector of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is a wonderful occasion to be here with you amidst this vibrant mood of merry and joy. I thank all of you for inviting and making me part of your celebration. It is the power, zeal and determination of youth which has been instrumental in the impressive economic growth of our country. As India continues to grow – both nominally and monetarily – we have a tremendous opportunity in our hands. The world is looking at India with lot of promise. But, to seize this wonderful opportunity, we must size up, train and scale up our skills and sharpen our talents to offer meaningful contributions towards India’s growth story.”

“We, the Northeast, are a landlocked region but we have a huge, complex and dynamic inter web of waterbodies. Our ministry has been taking steps to revitalise them and enable inland waterways infrastructure which will be useful for creating value for trade and commerce purpose, ultimately opening up a new vista of economic growth. Recently, World’s most popular leader and our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji laid the foundation stone for Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra, India’s 13th major port. This port, while being in the development and post operations, will require qualified and trained manpower in huge number. I take this opportunity to call upon all students community to consider multiple career options in the marine sector which not only offers you a good job but also allows you tackle new challenge and contribute towards creation of wealth of the country.”

The meeting was also attended by Parimal Shuklabaidya, MP, Silchar; the Vice Chancellor of the University; the Dean Students Welfare of the University among others.